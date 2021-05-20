Fabulous four-bedroom detached residence on a large site in Tipp on sale for €395,000

Brought to the market by P.F. Quirke & Co. Ltd. is a fabulous detached residence on a large site.

The location is excellent providing an easy commute to Fethard, Clonmel and Cashel.

The property is in excellent condition throughout and accommodates an Entrance hall, two Reception rooms, Kitchen/Diner, Utility and Guest wc at Ground floor with four Bedrooms and three Bathrooms at first floor.

Outside is a large garage and well maintained gardens. Both the house and garage are fully alarmed and the property has electric gate access.

This is an excellent opportunity to purchase a really good family home in a great location.

