Housing estates are due to be taken in charge by Tipperary County Council

Housing was one of the dominant issues at this month's meeting of Thurles, Templemore, Roscrea municipal district.

Cllr Sean Ryan inquired about Caislean Court, and Ashgrove estates in Thurles, concerning taking in charge by the County Council. He said “there’s a real shortage of one bed houses” in this district. “Could we look at vacant buildings, over shops, to turn them into one-bed homes or apartments?”

Regarding Ashgrove, an official said there had been a snag list, lights were due to be installed, and footpaths, but the lockdown had stopped a developer from completing the snag list. Talks have been underway to complete the works, which must be completed before the estate can be taken in charge. It’s hoped this can be done by the end of the summer.

Regarding Caislean Court, a site resolution plan needs to be approved by Irish Water, and then presented before it’s taken in charge.



Cllr Eddie Moran inquired about taking Cluain Doire in Templemore in charge. What’s been left behind there is a “mess,” said Cllr Shane Lee.



Cllr Michael Smith said they had a meeting with the developer recently, who said it was Tipperary Co Council which was not working with him regarding planning. Residents have submitted an application for taking in charge, but it’s unfinished. “All that technical information has to be dealt with,” said an official, who expected the application to be progressed “in the next couple of weeks.”



Cllr Noel Coonan inquired about the Templemore Retirement Village. The Retirement Village is a private estate, and cannot be taken in charge.



It has 85 beds and 21 individual living units. This issue has been going on for two years now,” said Cllr Coonan. “It’s simply not good enough, what people have to put up with. There were no lights up over winter.”



“It will not be taken in charge as it’s private, but we can write to the developer,” answered an official.