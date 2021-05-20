New markings urgently needed for 'dangerous' Clongour road in Thurles - Hanafin

Cllr Seamus Hanafin drew attention to the state of the road markings outside the new junction at Clongour where a Lidl store is being constructed in Thurles.



New road markings could alleviate some of the problems. “One of the lanes is particularly tight as you head out of town,” he said. If some amendment could be made as “it’s quite dangerous.”



Cllr Sean Ryan said some roads at Coalbrook and Ballysloe are “in very poor condition” after flooding issues. “They're in very bad shape. They're literally breaking away.”

Cllr Eddie Moran said there's a very “bad blind spot” at a junction on the N62 road near Loughmore. A post was knocked down there, he said.



Cllr Noel Coonan said there are safety concerns regarding the design of the N62 road at Templemore, on the Roscrea side. “It's an accident waiting to happen, for people walking into town there,” he said, urging that footpaths be installed.