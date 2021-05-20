Casualty rescued from river in Tipperary after gardaí made visual contact of the person

A casualty has been rescued from a river in Tipperary on Thursday evening.

Tipperary Fire Services said: "Some great interagency work led to a successful outcome after a person entered the River Suir earlier this evening.

"Visual contact of the casualty was made by An Garda Síochána at which time upon arrival 2 members of the Clonmel SRT team were committed to the river and made contact with the casualty until Rescue 117 arrived and conducted a winch rescue to the bank where they were handed over to the National Ambulance Service (NAS)."

They added: "Well done to all involved."