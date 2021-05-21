Bypass is 'vital' for Tipperary town - McGrath

Deputy Mattie McGrath raised the issue of a bypass for Tipperary town in the Dáil on Thursday, (May 20).

“People in Tipperary town need to be able to live and breathe. Given the traffic to and from Rosslare because of Brexit it will be vital. I pleaded with the Minister for Transport to insist the inner relief road on the footprint of the N24 Pallasgreen to Cahir road be done first or else put in place a simple bypass or relief road,” he said.

Deputy McGrath called for an inner relief road on the footprint of the N24 Pallasgreen to Cahir road as a preliminary measure. “They can’t live the way it is. You can’t breathe there. You can’t cross the street. The very good business people of Tipperary town want to be able to do business. They want a decent lifestyle. Please keep engaging with them,” added Deputy McGrath.

Minister Eamon Ryan said that Tipperary town is one of those towns that needs a town centre first strategy. “I think there are various initiatives we have to make.” Tipperary is one of those fantastic 19th century market towns “with fantastic architecture, “real strong resources, schools, churches, retail, pubs, all within the walking centre.”

The aim is to restore those town centres to vitality, with young families. Bypasses would require investment in restoration, historic buildings, “it’ll require a change in regulations to make that easier,” and a whole range of measures aimed at revitalization.

Minister Heather Humphreys is aiming for all that in the rural development strategy, said Deputy Ryan. “