Make 'stalking' an offence separate to harassment - Cllr Roger Kennedy

Cllr Roger Kennedy requested that the Council call on the Minister for Justice to reconsider her department's decision not to have a specific offence of stalking introduced on to the statute books.



Cllr Kennedy asked that she not only introduce an offence of stalking but to introduce longer sentences for the crime than are already available to prosecutors.



Cllr Kennedy said the issue was recently highlighted on RTE, when two women, Úna Ring and Eve McDowell, campaigned for a change in the law.



“It affects both women and men,” he said. The motion was seconded by Cllr Pat English.