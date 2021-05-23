LATEST: Gardaí issue appeal for two missing boys believed to be in Tipperary

On the 16th May 2021 the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) issued a missing person appeal for five year old Patrick Horvath and his eight year old brother, Fabricio Horvath.

Both boys were last seen getting into a black Ford in the Limestrone Road area of Belfast, at approximately 6pm on Friday 14th May.

It is now believed that both Patrick and Fabricio may currently be, or have been in the North Tipperary area.

The following vehicles may be connected to this appeal:

Black Ford Kuga GGZ5425

Silver Peugeot 407 IHZ8298

An Garda Síochána are now issuing a missing person appeal for Patrick and Fabricio in support of our partners in the PSNI.

Both boys are dark haired and when last seen Patrick, was wearing light-coloured bottoms and top with black shoes. Fabricio was wearing grey bottoms and a purple and green top.

Anyone with any information that can assist in locating Patrick and Fabricio is asked to contact Thurles Garda Station on 0504 25100 or the PSNI on 0044 2890 650222.