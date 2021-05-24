Cllr Michael Smith calls for meeting on future of ShannonDoc in Roscrea

Cllr Michael Smith has expressed concerns about the future of Shannondoc in the Roscrea region, at this month’s municipal district meeting.

ShannonDoc provides urgent out-of-hours medical services when your GP surgery is closed.

Cllr Smith said the district should write to the HSE regarding setting up a meeting, as he had been getting “very bad vibes” about the future of the Shannondoc service in Roscrea once it resumes in late April.



“I am hearing they will be completely reduced. We have to act now and we have to act quickly,” he said.