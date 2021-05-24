Roscrea Ravens u14 and u16 girls return to the pitch

The Ravens girls U14s and U16s recently returned to the pitch for an enjoyable first run out in eight months.



With current government guidelines allowing for modified training, the girls were eager to get back out and show that they hadn't lost any of their appetite for the game during the long lay off.

Leinster rugby women's development officer Niall Kane even paid a visit and was hugely impressed with the skill and commitment levels of the players.



Now heading into their second season, the Ravens are a strategic amalgamation of both u14s and 16s girls teams from Roscrea RFC and Birr RFC.



The motto 'stronger together' has never been more appropriate as the mix of players and coaches from both clubs have brought their own individual strengths to benefit the group as whole.



The coaching team of Frank Higgins, Zoe Gleeson, Mark Kenneally, Tim Meagher and strength and conditioning coach Mary Feely are dedicated to providing a positive and rewarding journey for all the players involved.



Ciara Maher who is Midlands Girls Rugby and Roscrea Girls rugby Coordinator was delighted with the turn out and the commitment from the players for the first session back after such a long and unfortunate break from the sport.



Ciara said, “the girls love playing rugby, you can see how much they enjoy it and the joy that it brings is obvious in their demeanour before, during and after training. Each and every one of them is a pleasure to work with”.



The primary objective is to field strong and dynamic teams at both u14 and u16 level for next season.

Training takes place in Roscrea or Birr and changes venue each month. Ravens rugby is open to all girls born 2005 to 2009 and new players are welcomed with open arms.

The training is always enjoyable with a focus on learning the core skills of rugby in a fun and safe environment and as a bonus the health benefits from both a physical and mental aspect are hugely positive.



Minis and Youths Rugby returns to Roscrea RFC



After a long 8 months of waiting, Youths and minis rugby finally returned to Roscrea RFC on Sunday May 9.



Director of Rugby Robert Dempsey was delighted with the turn out and commented that everything went very smoothly, the plan is to have four Sunday sessions before the official summer break and subsequent return in September.



The idea and primary objective of returning for the month of May was to give the player and coaches a much needed and appreciated run out to end a season that was abruptly postponed last Autumn as a result of Covid.



Maher Commits to another season as Roscrea RFC head coach



The Roscrea RFC management committee was recently delighted to announce that current Roscrea RFC senior team head coach John Maher will be staying on in the position for the 2021/2022 season.

John who has been a tremendous servant to Roscrea RFC, having played for the club for many years along side his three brothers.



He was recently inducted into the club’s hall of legends when he received a lifetime achievement award after guiding the Roscrea RFC senior team to an invincible unbeaten season, gaining promotion to the Leinster league Division 2B.



He will take the reins for a fourth successive year.



Club President Terry Farrelly commented that the club was delighted with the news, as having a senior team head coach of John's calibre with the level of commitment and dedication that he brings has had a hugely positive impact on the club in general.

The club, the coaches, players and supporters wish John all the best for the forthcoming season.