Top marks for 'The Den' pre-school in Boherlahan near Cashel

The Den Montessori in Boherlahan near Cashel has received a positive report from an education inspector.



Early Years Education reports are carried out on all pre-school facilities across the State to improve pre-school standards.



Established in 2016, The Den Montessori is a private setting providing pre-school, breakfast club and after-school care. It is part of a chain of pre-school and after-school settings.

Located in the village of Boherlahan, this montessori offers morning and afternoon pre-school sessions, both of which were inspected.



The inspector found that the “quality of the context to support the children’s learning and development is very good.



“The practitioners demonstrate a warm and welcoming approach with the children and families.

“There is a notably calm atmosphere in the setting. The promotion of the children as active agents is respected and valued. They are enabled to choose and organise their learning experiences during free play time and Montessori work time within the daily routine.



“The well-established key worker approach very effectively supports the development of secure and trusting relationships between the practitioners and the children.



“Practitioners regularly use comments that recognise and praise the children’s learning. In some instances, the practitioners provide specific feedback and encourage the children to describe and reflect on their actions. The daily routine provides for a suitable range of child-initiated and practitioner-initiated learning activities.



“There is visual of the routine on display for the children; this supports their understanding and security. On the day of the inspection, transitions were smooth with the practitioner using verbal and visual cues to inform the children of what was to come next.

"The children’s sense of identity and belonging is fostered through the children’s photographs on coat hooks, a celebration of birthdays, and through their personalised conversations with the practitioners.

The children’s backgrounds, their families and community are less evident in the setting. Snack time is a social occasion during which the practitioners engage with the children. They sit in close proximity to them in order to promote meaningful conversations and discussions.

"The children are supported to manage their own hygiene well and they are developing self-help skills when putting away their lunches and washing their hands.” Full report at education.ie