There was more good news for Rockwell College in the Young Economist of the Year competition with Rhys Bowen, Oisin O’Dwyer and Fenella Riordan winning the UCD Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Award 2021.

The announcement was made by Professor Colin Scott Dean of Social Studies in UCD during the remote awards ceremony which was held remotely on Thursday May 20.

Their project entitled The Covid Pandemic offers a once in a generation opportunity to achieve greater gender, regional and generational equality. As part of their research over 1,000 people were interviewed through Linked In about their attitudes to remote working.

When commenting on the project Professor Scott said: "The project is a very impressive piece of work looking at how we can build back a better and more equal Ireland after the pandemic. The project is characterised by strong equality values, ambition, creativity, thorough research and clear presentation of data".

Their teacher Pat Egan reflected with pride on the achievements of the group and how well rounded they all are given that Rhys if the founder of Fodar (Coffee), Fenella is a regular volunteer with the Sanctuary Runners while also running her own specialist confectionary business.

Oisin is a panellist with the Waterford hurlers. Rhys, Fenella and Oisin just pipped their classmates Kate Flannery and Henry Buttimer to the award. Their project was entitled ‘Why all Gaelic Games should be run by one Organisation’ All are fifth years and represented Rockwell College and Ireland earlier in the year in the Winter International Challenge which was held remotely by the Higher School of Economics of Moscow.