Revealed: Tipperary punter lands massive sum of money from horse racing treble

A horse racing punter in county Tipperary is laughing all the way to the bank after they landed three winners in quick succession to scoop a tidy four-figure windfall.

The anonymous customer placed a €50 each-way treble via their online BoyleSports account on three horses running at Nottingham, Fakenham and the Curragh on Sunday.

Things got off to a flier as Sulochana won the 5.10 at Nottingham at 5/2, which was quickly followed by Roar in the 5.20 at Fakenham at 7/1 and Foveros in the 5.30 at the Curragh at 7/2.

Within twenty minutes, the wager had transformed into a whopping total of €6,651 which will be sure to wash any Monday blues away.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Congratulations to our Tipperary customer on their savvy horse racing selections on Sunday to take us for €6,651 in a matter of minutes. We hope they enjoy splashing out with their cash and wish them happy spending.”