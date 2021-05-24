Nominate your favourite local business for a Tipperary Business Award

County Tipperary Chamber of Commerce is calling on the public to get involved in the Tipperary Business Awards this year.

There are thirteen categories to choose from and businesses can enter as many as they like. Chamber membership is not required, in fact the only requirement for entry is that the business must be based in County Tipperary and demonstrate excellence in their category of choice.

For the first time, the County Tipperary Chamber of Commerce is offering the public a chance to get involved by nominating your favourite Tipperary businesses to take part in the awards.

There are lots of ways to nominate your favourite Tipperary businesses like sending them an email, giving them a call or mentioning it when you're in the store or at the business premises. Essentially, you are nominating them to encourage them to apply online to enter the awards. It is simple, quick and free to enter and the awards are independently judged.

If the business is fortunate enough to be shortlisted or win a prestigious Tipperary Business Award, it offers them incredible media exposure, free publicity and promotion and ample PR opportunities!

To nominate by phone, email or in-store, simply encourage them to log on and submit an application on the County Tipperary Chamber of Commerce website. You can also tag them on any of the County Tipperary Chamber of Commerce social media posts about the awards stating 'I nominate you' and tag the business you would like to see enter an application for an award this year. This will give the administrator of their social media page a notification and all the info they need to find out more about the awards and how to enter.

Commenting on the roll out of the inaugural public nominations campaign, Chamber CEO, Michelle Aylward said “Businesses can enter the awards online themselves like in previous years but this year we have shaken things up and added the nomination campaign to get the public involved and reduce the barriers to entry.

Our research identified that the greatest barriers to entry for a Tipperary Business Award include a lack of confidence and/or a lack of time. With that in mind, we have engaged the public to give their local business owners and managers a nomination to show their belief in them and to give them the confidence to enter, that’s what the nominations campaign is all about and we have also really simplified the application process so that it’s a quick and easy online application to solve the time obstacle too.”

The closing date for entry is Friday, June 4, so start nominating today and for businesses who wish to crack on and enter, visit www. countytipperarychamber.com.

As previously mentioned but important to reiterate, membership of the Chamber is not a prerequisite for entry, the only requirement to enter is that the applicant must be a County Tipperary based business.

With no less than thirteen categories to choose from, businesses can enter as many as they like, provided they meet the criteria set out in the award descriptor available online. The Tipperary Business Awards offer a unique opportunity for businesses across the entire county to gain free publicity and deserved notoriety for their entrepreneurial efforts and excellence in their field.

Participation in the awards programme offers Tipperary businesses the opportunity to promote their brand, recruit new customers and retain existing ones and build team morale. Awards recognise excellence in the following categories; Employer, Corporate Social Responsibility, Sustainability, Retail, Marketing, Micro Business, S.M.E, Large Business, Not for Profit, Technology and Innovation, Start-Up or Emerging New Business, Tourism, Sports, Arts and Culture and Food, Beverage and Hospitality.

The County Tipperary Chamber of Commerce Business Awards would not be possible without the generous sponsorship of so many who are proudly supporting local businesses and awarding excellence via the awards programme.

CEO Michelle Aylward, continued “We are most grateful to our main sponsor Boston Scientific for their commitment and ongoing support of the Tipperary Business Awards. We are also so appreciative of each of our valued category sponsors; MSD Ireland, ABP Food Group, Abbott, O’Gorman Brannigan Purtill & Co., The Showgrounds Shopping Centre, AIB, Camida, Medite, C&C Group, Sepam, Tipperary Local Enterprise Office, County Tipperary Skillnet, our Educational Partner, Limerick Institute of Technology and our Wrap Party sponsor Red PR.”