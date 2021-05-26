Tipperary village should remember first-ever Garda killed in line of duty

The 89 Gardaí who died in the line of duty since the foundation of our State were remembered on Saturday last at a special ceremony to mark Garda Memorial Day.

The Garda Commissioner, the Minister for Justice, Garda chaplains and representatives of the Garda Association paid tribute to 89 gardai who passed away while in service.

A wreath was laid at the Garda Memorial Garden in Dublin Castle. Great tributes were paid to the 89 gardai who have given their lives in the line of duty.

What a pity that the first garda Harry Phelan to lose his life was not remembered in Mullinahone where he was shot dead while visiting the village getting some footballs and sliotars repaired.

Perhaps, each time that Garda Memorial Day takes place in future that Garda Harry Phelan from County Laois will be remembered in Mullinahone.

May Harry Phelan and his 88 companions rest in peace.