Missing Northern Ireland boys found safe in Thurles area

Two young boys who had gone missing in Belfast, were found safe and well in the Thurles area yesterday afternoon.

Patrick Horvath (5 years) and his brother Fabricio Horvath (8 years) were located safe and well in the Thurles area of Co. Tipperary yesterday afternoon, May 25, 2021.

Patrick and Fabricio have since been returned safely to Northern Ireland.

Three persons, two women (50s, 30s) and one man (40s) were arrested under Section 17 Non-fatal Offences Against the Persons Act, 1997 and are currently detained at Templemore and Nenagh Garda Stations under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

An Garda Síochána would like to thank the public and media for their assistance in this matter.