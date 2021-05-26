Tipperary council plans traffic management measures for road in Horse & Jockey area

Tipperary County Council has announced that temporary traffic management measures will be in place on the L8001 at Curaheen, Horse & Jockey from tomorrow (Thursday, May 27) to next Wednesday, June 2 to facilitate road resurfacing works.

The traffic management measures will come into force from 8am tomorrow and finish at 7pm on June 2.

Road diversions will be in place for motorists while the road works are taking place but access for local residents will be facilitated.