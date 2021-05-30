Attractive four-bed family home in private six-house development in Clonmel

No. 5 The Comeraghs, Davis Road, Clonmel

Asking Price : €250,000



4 Bed Semi-Detached House 1400 ft² / 130.06 m² For Sale

Number 5 forms part of an exclusive, mature and private 6 house development. This attractive family home offers well laid out living and bedroom accommodation throughout. Internally at ground floor, both the dining room and living room have fireplaces allowing them to be interchangeable / reversible, as required; the kitchen is light filled and connects directly to the wonderfully landscaped garden to the rear and off the kitchen is a shower room which is also plumed for a washing machine and tumble dryer.

At first floor there are 2 spacious double bedrooms with built in wardrobes, 2 single bedrooms, one of which is used as a home office as well as the main bathroom. Externally, there is ample private parking to the front and an enclosed, landscaped garden to the rear.



Features

Wonderful private residence within easy walking distance of Clonmel town centre.

Comprises 2 reception rooms, 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

Situated within private cul de sac of just 6 houses.

Enjoys low maintenance, landscaped, rear garden.

BER Details BER: D1

FURTHER DETAILS

Moynihan Curran Chartered Surveyors

32 Parnell Street, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary

E91W403

T: 052 612 1750

E: info@moynihancurran.com