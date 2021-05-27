Gardaí seize €40,000 worth of cannabis herb during county Tipperary search

Gardai seized an estimated €40,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb during a search operation in the New Inn area yesterday, Wednesday, May 26.

The drugs were found at Hymenstown, New Inn by officers attached to Cahir and Cashel Garda Drugs Unit, members of Cahir Community Policing Unit and the Garda Dog Unit while executing a search warrant.

A Garda spokesperson said a file on the case is now being prepared for submission to the Director of Public Prosecutions.