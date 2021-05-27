Vacant three-bedroom house in Tipperary sells for almost twice the asking price in auction

A vacant three-bedroom house in Tipperary has been sold for €93,000 - which was almost double the asking price of €50,000 as part of BidX1's auction on May 14.

Property Summary

Mid terrace three bedroom house.

Excellent location close to all amenities.

Requires modernisation.

Extending to approximately 136 sq. m (1,464 sq. ft).

Vacant possession.

Location

Clonmel is the largest town in South Tipperary located approximately 175km southwest of Dublin city.

The subject property can be accessed via Bolton Street on to William Street from the west.

Local amenities include South Tipperary General Hospital, Clonmel Greyhound Stadium, Denis Burke Park and an array of shops and restaurants in Clonmel town centre.

Transport links include the M8 motorway which provides access to both Dublin and Cork, N24 and regular bus and train service from Clonmel town centre.

Description

Mid Terrace three bedroom house.

Three storey beneath a pitched roof.

On street parking.

We are informed the property extends to approximately 136 sq. m (1,464 sq. ft).

Accommodation

The property was not internally inspected or measured by BidX1. The information was provided by the Vendor.

For more information, click here.