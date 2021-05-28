PICTURE: 'An absolute tremendous job,' praise for new bridge in Tipperary

Cllr Michael Fitzgerald has praised the work on a new bridge in Tipperary.

He said: "An absolute tremendous job completed in Clonbeg, Aherlow to replace the old bridge over the River Aherlow with a magnificent new structure that will serve the people of this area for generations to come.

"Very well done to the contractors, Ward and Burke Construction Ltd, Tipperary County Council, and especially to the local families who have experienced much disruption over the last months, and have been so cooperative and patient.

"Also, to Dean Gerard Field and the Church community in Clonbeg for their support. Hopefully the remaining improvements to this special place will be carried out very soon, and complete a great job."