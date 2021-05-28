OPINION: 'Only rubbish bin between here and Carrick,' writes Billy O'Riordan

I’ve been lucky these last few weeks that my pre-class ritual has not been hampered by the rain.

Our online classes in the ETB have recently reverted to in class learning, which means, for me, two afternoons each week on campus.

Consequently, I’ve taken to going for a stroll along the quays, nipping on to Parnell Street for a takeaway coffee and then having a sit down on a bench by the riverbank. This allows me time to get my head focused on my upcoming examinations involving spreadsheets, word documents and all things IT.

After enjoying my coffee, I then must carry my coffee cup back as far as the Gashouse Bridge, where one will find the only rubbish bin between here and Carrick-on-Suir. I have noticed that many other coffee drinkers, fast food eaters, smokers, and chocolate lovers, are not so considerate.

Some of the seats on the quays are surrounded by litter of every and any description. An appeal was made to the local authority some time back to address this problem, yet it came to nothing.

It seems that the first response from those in authority is to say “no” to any such requests. Statements are issued, studies are carried out, press releases are composed, arguments are put forward against the idea and so much energy is channelled into opposing any common-sense ideas.

You’d swear that you were asking the local council to offer Blueway walker’s bags of gold; instead of a few lousy bins between the Gashouse Bridge and Dunnes Stores. In the meantime, visitors to our town will glance outwards at the beauty of the majestic Suir and then downwards at the litter filled grass, around the seats.

The men in suits have a plan to allow coffee vendors along the Blueway, here is wishing that a few extra bins will follow the money.

It was very uplifting to witness the town and county’s grand reopening. I perceived a marked difference in the traffic flow around the town, human as well as mechanical.

It felt great having to sidestep people on the pavements as they emerged from shops, laden down with bags filled with shopping. People’s expressions of delight, shock and gladness were plain for all to see.

The final step will be the reopening of the restaurants and public houses. While it is lovely to arrange to meet someone on the Blueway or along the Mall for a coffee and a catch up – it cannot match up to sitting inside a nice coffee shop or restaurant, particularly given the recent weather. About coffee, bins and meet ups.

A lot of our younger folk like to sip coffee and meet up on the steps of the Main Guard, guess what folks? Yes, they’ve only removed the bin from outside the Tourist Office.

It just gets better at every turn. You’d wonder, do the men in suits overseeing the precincts of our town, ever take a walk around the streets and lanes? My guess is, “no”.

The hurling and football are back, which as the politicians would say, “is to be welcomed”. I would like to take this opportunity to mention some long-suffering citizens of our town, namely some diehard Leeds United supporters.

This week the football season ended, and I’d like to mention the following avid supporters who have waited sixteen long years to see their beloved Leeds back in the Premier league. Clonmel had quite a Leeds United following back in the day.

I’d like to mention in particular: my cousin, Jim O’Riordan, John and Monica English, Jimmy Fitzgerald, Paudie Kavanagh, Kevin and Philly Maunsell, Perry Hannigan, Catherine and Nathan O’Donnell, Eoin and Evan Kiely, William Alders and most importantly of all, rising head and shoulders above all others, the one and only Johnny Landy, only surpassed in his love for Leeds by one other, Mr Leeds himself, Johnny Campbell.

Best wishes to all, after a very successful football season for Leeds United.

Until next time.