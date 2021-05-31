Concerns raised over pedestrian entrance to Aldi store in busy Tipperary town

Concerns have been raised over a pedestrian gate at Aldi that is currently closed.

Cllr Roger Kennedy raised the issue at a recent meeting of the Tipperary/Cahir/Cashel Municipal District.

He said the gate on to Boherclough Street was to be opened for pedestrian access but it has been closed for the last year and a half.

He added that there was a stipulation in the planning decision for the gate to be used for pedestrian access into the Aldi site.

A council official pledged to investigate the matter and get back to the local representative.