Expect road works disruption in Clonmel town centre on Wednesday June 2

Tipperary County Council wishes to advise that Temporary Traffic Management System will be in place on O'Connell Street, Gladstone Street, Sarsfield Street and Irishtown, Clonmel . The works will commence on Wednesday 2 June 2021 from 09:00a.m. to 05:00p.m. (for intermittent periods). Wolfe Tone Street will be closed for a short period of time (approx. 1 hour). The reason for this closure is to to facilitate Road Investigation Works.

Local Diversions will be in place.



