BREAKING: Tipp gardaí recover stolen boat after owner did just one thing...

Clonmel gardaí investigating the theft of a boat from the Oldbridge area recovered this boat (pictured above) from the River Suir on Sunday evening.

The owner had wisely taken the bung plug out of his boat, which prevented the suspects from successfully stealing his property.

The regular unit were assisted by the Community Policing unit and Carrick-on-Suir River Rescue in returning the boat to its owner on Sunday evening.

Investigation is ongoing in this case.