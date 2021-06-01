Roscrea based campaign to raise money for Mary’s Meals Ireland

A new campaign to raise money for Mary’s Meals is being organised by Roscrea based campaigner Angela Moore.

www.Presentformyteacher.com is where parents and guardians can buy an online gift for their children’s teachers in exchange for a donation towards the work of Mary’s Meals – an international charity that provides a daily meal in places of education throughout some of the poorest communities in the world.

Donations of ANY amount are gratefully accepted and for just €18.30 a child can be fed for an entire school year. It is really two gifts in one.

Children can safely send a beautiful e-card via email to thank their teacher for all their hard work, while simultaneously sending a gift of hope to hungry children across the globe. Please share with anyone who may be interested, to raise as much funds as possible for the work of Mary’s Meals.