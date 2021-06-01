Climate Bill must not undermine sustainable farming in Tipperary warns Senator Garret Ahearn

The Climate Bill must not undermine the continued viability of sustainable farming across Tipperary, Fine Gael Senator Garret Ahearn has said.



The Climate Action and Low Carbon Development (Amendment) Bill 2021 is currently going through the Houses of the Oireachtas.



At a recent Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting, a motion about protecting the future for Irish farming families was agreed unanimously following a long discussion with members from both urban and rural constituencies backing the proposal.

Senator Garret Ahearn said, “Farmers in Tipperary are very climate aware, they want to pass on a sustainable and viable farm to the next generation and they have taken measures to ensure increased sustainability in their production.



“It is absolutely crucial that commercial farm families are supported by the Climate Bill to ensure the very group that can most affect change and strengthen sustainability are not alienated by this legislation.

“Everybody accepts that farming contributes to our emissions, and farmers accept the need to constantly change practices to more sustainable methods. However, there is often scant consideration given to the mitigation and carbon sequestration measures already being implemented by farmers across Tipperary.

“Carbon budgets will play a real role in helping us achieve our emissions targets, but these budgets must take into account the measures that farmers are already taking.

“CAP reform must prioritise viability also, to allow Tipperary farming continue to be the best it can be. We don’t want to see a situation where viable Tipperary farms become non-viable because of measures adopted in either the current round of CAP negotiations or the Climate Bill.

“Our systems for beef and dairy are the best and most sustainable in the world and any threat to the viability of farming in Tipperary would not only have severe consequences for this county as well as Ireland in general, but would also set back the war against climate more globally, as we will simply be replaced by less sustainable producers elsewhere in the world.

“The agri-food sector is our most important indigenous industry, providing 173,000 jobs nationally and accounting for 10% of Irish exports. Agriculture is crucial to our rural economy and the income generated is spent locally.



“The most certain way to achieve balanced rural development is to ensure the viability of family farming in Tipperary, and across the country. We must keep people farming, ensure that farms remain profitable and that farm succession is more viable to protect the family farm model for future generations, and guarantee the protection of our rural environment,” Senator Garret Ahearn concluded.