FRS Network support Roscrea roundabout maintenance

FRS Network is delighted to be supporting the community of Roscrea by sponsoring the upkeep of the Templemore Road Roundabout for the next five years.

As part of the ‘Roundabout Sponsorship Scheme’, with the Tipperary County Council, FRS will have their branding signs placed on the roundabout for the duration of the contract.

The Roscrea roundabouts have seen a major face lift over the past few months with Tipperary County Council contracting Cathal O’Meara Landscape Architects to replant and landscape the roundabouts to a very high standard.

Roscrea based Councillor Michael Smith and Cathaoirleach, Tipperary County Council, said “the sponsorship of our roundabouts offers businesses an excellent opportunity to promote their business through the sponsorship of landscaping and maintaining a roundabout, while also enhancing the appearance of roundabouts in Roscrea.

"We were delighted to see FRS coming on board as we know many of their employees pass through the roundabout many times each day. The roundabouts are looking great and we want to keep this high level aesthetic and maintenance going forward and this sponsorship will help this happen.”



Peter Byrne, CEO, FRS Network, said; “When Michael Smith approached me about FRS supporting the roundabout landscape sponsorship scheme, I thought it was a good way for us, as large employers in the town, to give back and support the local community. The Templemore roundabout is a very busy thoroughfare, which we witnessed first-hand when we tried to take photos with our new signs that are placed at the five entry points, and are delighted to contribute to its upkeep as a prominent landmark of the town.

"Thank you to Sharon Mulrooney and Jane Marks in our marketing team for designing the signs and for Roscrea Signs for printing them.”

Aoife Cahill, Executive Engineer, Thurles MD, said; “We are delighted FRS have come on board with this project on the Templemore Road roundabout in Roscrea. The new roundabout designs protect and enhance biodiversity and are a very welcoming point into the town for visitors and residents.

"It is important that the roundabout landscape is maintained to the highest standard possible and the funding provided by FRS, over the next five years, will enable this.”