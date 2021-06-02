Non-profit organisations in Tipperary invited to apply for good governance awards

Non-profit organisations in Tipperary are being invited to apply for this year's Good Governance Awards.

Applications for this year’s awards were opened yesterday by Carmichael.

Now in their sixth year, the Good Governance Awards recognise and encourage adherence to responsible governance by non-profit organisations in Ireland. In 2020, Carmichael received its highest number of applications for the awards, with 100 non-profit organisations applying.

Diarmaid Ó Corrbuí, CEO of Carmichael, said “We look forward to receiving more entries from organisations in Tipperary this year. Each year the awards showcase the excellent work carried out by non-profit organisations to implement effective and transparent corporate governance policies.

“Strong governance is essential in maintaining public trust and support for the vital work non-profit organisations do. Public trust in the sector in recent years has been damaged by a number of high-profile cases of bad governance. These cases are unacceptable and not the norm in our sector.

“Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, our sector has been at the forefront in supporting some of the most vulnerable and marginalised communities in our society.

"Non-profit organisations have provided essential services such as food parcels, supports for the elderly and online learning for children. Strong governance is now more important than ever in ensuring non-profit organisations are operating effectively.”

As part of the judging process for the awards, annual reports of applicants are assessed by panels of governance and accountancy experts under the following criteria: transparency, governance, performance and impact and financial information.

Last year’s awardees were Concern, Laura Lynn, BeLong To, Children’s Rights Alliance, Sharing Point and Serve the City.

To enter, the non-profit organisation must be registered in Ireland and have a social purpose. There are seven categories for the awards based on the annual turnover of the organisation.

Details on the entry criteria and categories; the judging panel; guidance on how to enter and other resources such as annual report templates are available at www.goodgovernanceawards.ie.