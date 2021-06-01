Gardaí investigate fire at Tipperary Town supermarket building

Gardaí are investigating a minor fire in the shell of the Lidl supermarket in Tipperary Town on Sunday night.

The German retail giant has gutted its Bank Place premises as it intends to replace it with a bigger store.

A Tipperary Garda Station spokesman said rubbish in the interior of the shell of the building was set on fire between 9pm and 10pm on Sunday.

Fire fighters from Tipperary Fire Station attended the scene of the fire and brought it under control.

The garda spokesman appealed to anyone with information on the fire to contact Tipperary Garda Station at (062) 51212.

Lidl secured planning approval in 2018 for the demolition of its Tipperary store and replacement with a larger premises.

It is awaiting a decision on June 14 from Tipperary County Council on a revised planning application for the project.