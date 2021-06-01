COURTS: Tipperary woman who stole two soft teddy bears has been fined €250

A woman who stole two soft teddy bears has been fined €250.

Natasha McNeill of 57 Wilderness Grove, Clonmel was before the court for stealing the property valued at €18.95 from Tivoli Cards on Gladstone Street on August 31, 2019.

Sergeant Carol O’Leary said the defendant has 17 previous convictions including several under the Theft and Fraud Offences Act.

She received a three months' sentence, which was suspended on a Section 99, for Section 4 theft in February last.

Defence solicitor Aidan Leahy said his client is an expectant mother who was in a relationship at the time that was “not of benefit to her”.

His client is working on her addiction issues and hasn’t come to the attention of gardaí since receiving the suspended sentence.

His client is looking forward to giving birth.