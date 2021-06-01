WARNING: 'Tricky to forecast the rainfall Wednesday with risk of some thunderstorms...'

"Tricky to forecast the rainfall Wednesday with risk of some thunderstorms," says forecaster Alan O'Reilly.

According to www.carlowweather.com, many areas could escape most of the rain but others could see spot flooding with torrential downpours.

Alan added: "Stay tuned for more updates as we get closer.

"Latest weather model update is positive for the Bank Holiday weekend but it’s still hard to call with low pressure not far away!"