Detached three-bedroom holiday home in Tipperary sells for €105,000 after bidding war
2 Kilcoran Lodge Holiday Homes, Kilcoran Lodge Hotel, Cahir, Co. Tipperary, E21 ET65
A detached three-bedroom holiday home in Tipperary has sold for €105,000 after a bidding war in BidX1's latest auction.
Detached three bedroom house.
Good internal condition.
Extending to approximately 115 sq. m (1,237 sq. ft).
Vacant possession.
Internal video available.
Cahir is a town in Tipperary situated approximately 22 km south of Tipperary town centre.
The subject property can be accessed from the R639 approximately 2 km south of the junction of The R639 and the M8.
Local amenities can be accessed in nearby Cahir 8 km away, which includes Our Lady of Mercy Primary School, Dolan's SuperValu Cahir, ALDI and a range of shops, bars and restaurants.
Transport links include Bus Éireann service (55, 245, 355 & X8) and the M8.
Detached three bedroom house.
Two storey beneath a pitched roof.
Off street parking.
Gardens to the front and rear.
We are informed that the subject property extends to approximately 115 sq. m (1,237 sq. ft).
