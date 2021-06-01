Detached three-bedroom holiday home in Tipperary sells for €105,000 after bidding war

A detached three-bedroom holiday home in Tipperary has sold for €105,000 after a bidding war in BidX1's latest auction.

Property Summary

Detached three bedroom house.

Good internal condition.

Extending to approximately 115 sq. m (1,237 sq. ft).

Vacant possession.

Internal video available.

Location

Cahir is a town in Tipperary situated approximately 22 km south of Tipperary town centre.

The subject property can be accessed from the R639 approximately 2 km south of the junction of The R639 and the M8.

Local amenities can be accessed in nearby Cahir 8 km away, which includes Our Lady of Mercy Primary School, Dolan's SuperValu Cahir, ALDI and a range of shops, bars and restaurants.

Transport links include Bus Éireann service (55, 245, 355 & X8) and the M8.

Description

Two storey beneath a pitched roof.

Off street parking.

Gardens to the front and rear.

We are informed that the subject property extends to approximately 115 sq. m (1,237 sq. ft).





