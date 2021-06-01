Tipperary County Council organises second webinar for social enterprises

The second of Tipperary County Council's two webinars on the growth and development of the social enterprise sector in Tipperary takes place on June 3 at 4pm.

The aim of the webinar is to provide information and awareness around the sector with a view to supporting social enterprises already in place and developing new social enterprises in the county.

Some of the advantages of a strong social enterprise sector would be the existence of local services, employment and reduced reliance on grants and public funding.

Ciaran Lynch will discuss the governance of social enterprises.

North Tipperary Development Company and South Tipperary Development Company will talk about the supports available to groups and individuals. Rethink Ireland and Clann Credo will talk about what finance is available to social enterprises.

The webinar is being organised by the Community and Economic Section of Tipperary County Council.

To register your interest in attendance please email lcdc@tipperarycoco.ie. The webinar will be hosted on zoom and a zoom link will issue to you following registration.