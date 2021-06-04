Well presented 3-bedroom conveniently located house in Cashel for €150,000

€150,000

Semi-detached residence at 7 Connors Close, Cashel, Co. Tipperary



3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom



Sale Type: For Sale by Private Treaty



Location: Town centre 3 bedroom semi detached house within walking distance of the town centre and all amenities. This very well presented house has front and back garden and is located beside an open green area.

The house is located in a small estate tucked back off the Dundrum Road but offers easy access to all town walks including the High Kings Loop.

The town of Cashel offers all amenities including schools, shops etc. while also the buzz of being a top tourist town with the historic Rock of Cashel.

Town centre developments and increasing tourist trade offer ever increasing opportunities for town living and this property is suitably located to avail of them all. Suitable as starter home, investment or those wishing to retire to the town.

Entrance Hall 2.3m x 1.2m. Sitting Room 4.3m x 3.4m. Wood burning stove Kitchen/Dining 4.9m x 4.6m. Fitted wall and floor units Patio Doors to garden Bed 1 4.6 x 3.1. Wood laminate Flooring Bed 2 2.95m x2.35m. Original stained floor boards Bed 3 3.0m x 2.2m. Original stained floor boards Bathroom 2.2m x 1.8m. Bath, WC, WHB, electric shower Special Features Town Centre Location Front and Back Gardens



Contact Agent: Aidan O'Dwyer

Sherry FitzGerald O'Dwyer & Davern at 062 63743

Sherry FitzGerald O'Dwyer & Davern, Bank Place Cashel Co. Tipperary







