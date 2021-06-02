BIG READ: New VTOS Centre and two extra courses is positive news for Tipperary Town

The Vocational Training Opportunities Scheme is an educational opportunities scheme for unemployed persons which is funded by the Department of Education and Skills.

The Scheme is operated through the Education and Training Boards (ETBs) and provides a special range of courses designed to meet the education and training needs of unemployed people.

The aims of the scheme are to give unemployed people education and training opportunities, which will develop their employability and prepare people to go into paid employment or on to further opportunities leading to paid employment.

The Education and Training Boards (ETBs) operate special VTOS courses which are particularly suitable for persons who have been out of school for some time.

The courses are full-time and last for up to two years. Certification is available at a range of levels, including Junior Cycle and Leaving Certificate, and the Level 3, Level 4 and Level 5 QQI Awards on the National Framework of Qualifications.

Tipperary ETB has extended their provision to meet the identified needs of the people of Tipperary Town and has recently opened a VTOS centre located in the Community Services Centre, St Michael Street, Tipperary.

This centre is providing two brand new full-time Further Education courses; QQI level, 5 Business Studies and QQI Level 5, Sports, Recreation and Exercise.

Both courses are also excellent options in the locality as a pathway to Higher Education. Modules available include: Business Administration Skills, Marketing Practice, Customer Service, Work Experience, The Internet, Sports and Recreation Studies, Safety and Health at Work, Reception and Front Office Skills, Start Your Own Business, Leisure Facility Administration, Teamworking, Exercise and Fitness.

They also offer First Aid and Manual Handling training as part of their programmes.

The QQI Level 5, Sports, Recreation and Exercise Course, has been very well received by learners to date. The aim of this course is to enable the learner to acquire the knowledge, skill and competence in a range of sports, recreation and exercise activities and to work independently and under supervision in a variety of sports related contexts, and/or to progress to higher education and training.

On completion of this course learners will have the skills, knowledge and competencies in a range of sports, recreation and exercise activities to work independently and under supervision in a variety of sports related contexts and/or to progress to higher education and training.

As they enter into the final week of the programme before the break for the summer holidays, some of the learners kindly provided testimonials on the course to date.

Peter who is 21 years of age had this to say about the course:

“Hello, my name is Peter and I’m undertaking a Sports and Recreation course in Tipperary Town. I have gained a lot from this course, the information isn’t overwhelming, and the tutors are very helpful.”

Margaret, who is also 21 years of age, says that the course will “open up so many opportunities for my future career and it is also building my confidence”.

22-year-old Franko is also a learner on the sports, recreation and exercise course. “The course has provided me with a First Aid certificate and I will also have the opportunity to do my driver theory test, which will help me to progress further. This course has taught me a lot about fitness which is so useful for the career that I hope to enter.”

Leeanne, aged 22-years-old, is living in Tipperary Town and is also currently doing the VTOS Sports and Recreation Course based in the Community Centre. “It’s Level 5, I find it very educational, and all the tutors are very helpful and very respectful towards the learners. I would recommend anyone who is interested in going forward for the course to take the chance and join as it will be worth it in the end.”

VTOS Tipperary Town will hold two courses at Tipperary Town Community Centre from September 2021 - May 2022. Enrolments are now being taken on www.fetchcourses.ie or by contacting the centre on 085-8789945.