Congratulations! Tipperary Town man ordained a Deacon to the Church of Ireland

A Tipperary Town man was ordained a Deacon to the Church of Ireland, Ordained Local Ministry (OLM), on Sunday, May 23.

The Ordination of Reverend Mike O’Meara took place in St Mary’s Church in Tipperary Town and was presided over by The Right Reverend Michael A.J. Burrows (far left), Bishop of Cashel, Ferns and Ossory and by the Very Reverend Gerald Field, Dean of the Cathedral and Rector Cashel Union of Parishes (far right).

Our congratulations to Reverend O’Meara on his ordination and every blessing to him in his ministry.