Part of Market Place in Tipperary Town to close for over two months

Tipperary County Council has given notice of its intention to close part of the L8406-1 Market Place in Tipperary Town for over two months from June 28 to September 10 to facilitate road improvement works.

This area will be closed under the Temporary Closing of Roads Act from 10am on June 28 to 5pm on September 10

Traffic will be diverted via Main Street N24 and proceed onto L4401 back onto Mitchell Street L8402.

The closure is required to facilitate Road Improvement Works at Market Place in the interest of Public and Health and Safety.

Objections to the proposed temporary closure may be submitted in writing to Road Closures, Roads & Transportation, Tipperary County Council, Civic Offices, Limerick Road, Nenagh no later than 12 noon on Thursday, June 13 or by e-mail to roadclosures@tipperarycoco.ie

