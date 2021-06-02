Daisy reaches China on virtual world tour for Scoil Aonghusa school in Cashel

Leah Connolly, originally from Galway, now living in Bondi, Sydney for just under 2 years has taken part in the #aonghusaworldtour. Leah was nominated by her boyfriend Patrick O Connell, from Thomastown. Patrick, did his 3km for Scoil Aonghusa as part of the #aonghusaworldtour in Bondi, Sydney where he is living and working as a teacher. Patrick went to secondary school in Cashel Community School. Patrick is teaching in a special school in Bondi and is highlighting the event in his school to drum up support for Daisy.

Daisy reached China today and has covered a total of 9,885km since she started out. The total distance of the #aonghusaworldtour is 45,855km. The fundraiser's total has just reached €27,500.