Cashel TD urges public to use online petition for matters of public concern

Tipperary TD and Chair of the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Public Petitions Deputy Martin Browne is pleased to announce that the members of the public can now petition the Committee on matters of public concern through the online petitions system on the Oireachtas website.

The Committee on Public Petitions gives all members of society the opportunity to raise issues of public importance – whether on a national or regional basis – with policy makers and opens up access for the general public to Houses of the Oireachtas and Committees.

The online portal online portal for submitting petitions and information on how to submit a petition can be found on the Committee’s home page on Oireachtas.ie