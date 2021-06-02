Knock and Roscrea mourn passing of 'local legend'

The close-knit community of Knock near Roscrea bid farewell to a man described as a “local legend” last week - writer and famed storyteller, Pat Joe Whelan.



Originally from Roscrea and formerly of Knock, Mr Whelan will be best remembered for his passion for poetry and story telling, which led to a very personal writing career which he was dedicated to for almost half a century.



Expressing the community's grief, Knock GAA explained that Pat Joe Whelan was known “far and wide across the country for his unique character and award winning writing skills and poetry”.



The local GAA Club said Mr Whelan “certainly put Knock on the map, as he penned several poems and stories about his native home over many years”.



“Pat Joe was a great community activist and served at Knock GAA in different capacities, holding a number of roles over the years, ensuring that our club was to survive and thrive from its re-establishment in the early 1970s”, the local Club said.



The Club recalled that in his many memoirs of his youth he “remembers with such fondness the people and places dotted around our tiny parish of Knock, a place he held fondly in his heart”.



Expressing the community's condolences the Club said they remember at this difficult time Pat Joe’s daughter Denise, son Michael, Grandchildren, Relatives and his very wide circle of friends.



Mr Whelan died on Thursday, May 27 peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family.



Pre-deceased by his wife Patsy, grand-daughter Caroline, brothers and sisters. Deeply regretted by his daughter Denise, son Michael, son-in-law Jimmy, daughter-in-law Anita, grandchildren Margaret, Ryan, Ciarán and Lily, his niece Carol, grandniece Leeanne, relatives, good neighbours and many friends.



Due to government and HSE guidelines a private family funeral will took place after a private removal from his residence on Saturday morning.



Mr Whelan's funeral procession traveled down the Templemore Road and Convent Hill and passed through Rosemary Square and through the Belfry of the Franciscan Friary to St. Cronan's Church for Funeral Mass. Mr Whelan was buried afterwards in the adjoining new St. Cronan's cemetery.