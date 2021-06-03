Tipperary gardaí seized €1.5m in crime proceeds last year

Gardaí seized €1.5m proceeds of crime money in county Tipperary last year, it was revealed at a meeting of Tipperary County Council’s Joint Policing Committee this month.

Tipperary Garda Division Chief Superintendent, Derek Smart, revealed the figure after Clonmel’s Cllr Richie Molloy asked for an update on moves at Government level for proceeds of crime money to be reinvested in community projects.

The Chief Supt responded that he hadn’t received any update in relation to this initiative but he was aware of talk about changing legislation in the area.

He said all money seized from criminals currently goes to the National Exchequer and doesn’t stay with An Garda Síochána.

PROJECTS

The Government announced last month that a new scheme is planned where the proceeds of crime will be used for a new Community Innovation Fund that will be invested in community safety projects to prevent crime.