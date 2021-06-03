COURTS: 'Extremely drunk' men fined for assaulting gardaí on duty

Two men were “extremely drunk” when they assaulted members of An Garda Síochána, Cashel District Court was told at a recent sitting.

Timothy Horgan of 2 Scarteen, Mallow, county Cork and Thiago Rodrigues of Fogarty’s Flats, Friar Street, Cashel were before the court on assault and public order charges.

SWAPPED SEATS

A prosecuting garda told the court that on September 22, 2020, gardaí on duty in Rosegreen saw two men sitting in a van, who appeared to swap seats.

Both men were “extremely drunk” and were advised by gardaí to step out of the van.

Mr Rodrigues became upset and told gardaí that they “don’t have the right to tell them what to do”.

Gardaí were speaking with Mr Horgan when Mr Rodrigues began walking towards them.

When gardaí advised Mr Rodrigues to step back, he raised his arms but didn’t strike the gardaí.

Mr Horgan became involved and punched a male garda in the chest.

Both defendants then kicked out and continued to resist arrest, with pepper spray having to be used to restrain them.

A female garda was pushed onto the bonnet of a vehicle during the arrest and also suffered bruising to her legs. Mr Rodrigues has two and Mr Horgan has eight previous convictions.

‘HIGHLY INTOXICATED’

Defence solicitor Aidan Leahy said the vehicle was parked up and his clients were waiting for a lift home when gardaí came upon them.

He acknowledged that his clients were “highly intoxicated”, and that they have apologised for their actions and have learnt lessons from the incident.

The solicitor said Mr Horgan, 53, “at his age should have known better”.

The solicitor said Mr Rodrigues, a 33-year-old from Portugal, “overreacted”.

In reply, Judge Terence Finn said that Mr Rodrigues, as an EU citizen, is entitled to come to Ireland, but he “must comply with the law”.

FINED

Judge Finn fined Mr Horgan a total of €1,000 for assaulting both gardaí and Mr Rodrigues €400 for assaulting the female garda, with the public order matters struck out and/or proven and taken into consideration.