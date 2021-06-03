ALERT: Tipperary Fire Services issue warning to public over giant hogweed sap
CREDIT: Tipperary Fire and Rescue
Tipperary Fire Services has issued a warning to the public over giant hogweed sap.
They issued the alert on their Facebook page and said: "When giant hogweed sap contacts human skin in conjunction with sunlight it causes a serious skin inflammation.
"In short the sap prevents your skin from protecting itself from sunlight which leads to a very bad sunburn. Hogweed can be seen all over Ireland."
