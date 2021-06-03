EDITORIAL: The sun shone and like the inmates of Shawshank tarring the plate factory roof...

It’s amazing how one weekend’s worth of summer temperatures can change your whole perspective.

And while at the time of your reading this editorial, it might well be lashing rain, it matters not.

The sun shone last weekend and like the inmates of Shawshank prison tarring the plate factory roof, we all felt like free men and women and maybe even got to feel normal again. This is a summer to look forward to now.

There is plenty to be hopeful for. Indian variants and vaccine rollout aside, we’re getting there.

It is starting to feel like the final lap. Hotels are now back open, gyms and cinemas will soon follow them and then indoor service at pubs in July.

And it is all being announced with the feeling that there isn’t another nationwide lockdown looming over us. Although the

Tánaiste, Leo Varadkar, has hinted at local lockdowns - which would be palatable for most people.

The vaccine is proving effective and it is the younger generations that are now most vulnerable to the virus. It’s important they’re mindful of that as we race to the bottom of the age cohorts.

Covid still poses a danger to young people.

You can be sure there will be other twists and turns along the way as this virus has a predilection for making mincemeat of plans.

But it would appear at the moment that we’re on the precipice of putting this awful pandemic behind us.

There are those who fear that our world may never return to the way it was, that our behaviours have been changed irreparably.

But look how quickly we took to wearing masks, to sanitising our hands every 30 seconds.

We’ve made new habits; sure, but we’ve not forgotten the old ones too.

Nothing like a bit of sunshine to jog the memory.

Our default position is to embrace one another, to be around one another. The other things...these Covid public health guidelines are what’s unnatural.

And they could soon be condemned to be a thing of the past.