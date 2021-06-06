Proposed road closure in Tipperary Town

Neighbourfood is coming to Tipperary Town
Proposed Road Closure
Tipperary County Council are proposing to close part of the road that serves Eddie and Jerry's Veg shop in the Market Yard (Tipp town) to facilitate public realm enhancement works.
Closure is from the 28th June until 10th September
More News
Aidan O'Brien trained St Mark's Basilica, his first winner of the Qatar Prix du Jockey Club in France on Sunday
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.