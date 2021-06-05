Cahir getting ready to accommodate outdoor d ining

Works are currently ongoing in the square in Cahir in order to facilitate outdoor dining for the summer.

The footpath along the lower half of the square from the corner to the pedestrian crossing will be widened, and the current disability bay in that area will move further down the street.

"With businesses struggling to provide enough indoor space, this move will help boost their trade in the coming months.

All businesses are entitled to apply to take over the parking space outside their doors on a temporary basis. The works in the Square are due to be completed by the end of the week," said Cllr Mairin McGrath