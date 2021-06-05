Cahir getting ready to accommodate outdoor d ining

Cahir Castle
Works are currently ongoing in the square in Cahir in order to facilitate outdoor dining for the summer.
The footpath along the lower half of the square from the corner to the pedestrian crossing will be widened, and the current disability bay in that area will move further down the street.
"With businesses struggling to provide enough indoor space, this move will help boost their trade in the coming months.
All businesses are entitled to apply to take over the parking space outside their doors on a temporary basis. The works in the Square are due to be completed by the end of the week," said Cllr Mairin McGrath
More News
Ballingarry G.A.A. Adult/Juvenile & Camogie Club 5Km Virtual Walk/Run/Cycle commenced yesterday, Friday, June 4 and continues until Friday, June 18.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.