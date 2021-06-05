New colourful addition to Cahir streetscape

This beautiful paper-mâché dragon was made by Mags Rudnicka - looking spectacular with Cahir Castle as a backdrop.
Well done Mags!
More News
A trojan effort is being made by many in Ballingarry Tidy Towns but litter remains a major problem. Let's get it sorted once and for all.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.