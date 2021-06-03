Boil water notice lifted for 1,750 Tipperary customers of Irish Water

Irish Water working in partnership with Tipperary County Council has lifted the boil water notice applied to 1,750 customers served by the Borrisokane Public Water Supply since April 1.

The Boil Water Notice was put in place due to the detection of cryptosporidium in the Borrisokane Supply.

Irish Water says experts from Irish Water and Tipperary County Council have worked hard to implement a solution to enable the lifting of the notice by installing a new Ultraviolet (UV) disinfection system. There works are now complete and, following consultation with the HSE, the Boil Water Notice has been lifted. All 1,750 customers of this supply can now resume normal use of this water for drinking, food preparation and brushing teeth.

Irish Water’s Asset Operations Lead Duane O'Brien has thanked the local community for their patience and cooperation while the Boil Water Notice was in place: “Irish Water and Tipperary County Council would like to thank the customers who were affected by this notice for their patience and support while essential works were carried out at the water treatment plant.

“We understand the impact and inconvenience caused by the imposition of a Boil Water Notice to homes and businesses. Our priority is the provision of safe, clean drinking water. Safeguarding that water supply for customers in Borrisokane is a vital focus and this upgrade of the treatment process will ensure a safer, more secure water supply into the future."

Should customers have any queries regarding the lifting of this notice they can check out the Water Supply Updates section on our website www.water.ie or contact us directly on Twitter @IWCare and via our customer care helpline which is open 24/7 on 1850 278 278.

Irish Water continues to work at this time with our Local Authority partners, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of both staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of critical drinking water and wastewater services. Irish Water would like to remind people to follow the HSE COVID-19 advice and ensure frequent handwashing.