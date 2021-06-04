Billy O'Riordan: 'I was sick for a few days after first Covid-19 jab'

“Did ya get the jab?” is the standard conversation starter these days in town.

Before any other news is discussed, this is the typical icebreaker among close friends or simple acquaintances.

Then the details are drilled down into, such as: Where are you getting it? Which version of the jab did you or are you getting?

Is it your first or second one? How were ya after the first?

While they have your ear, you are subjected to a step-by-step account of their “vaccine day” one detail at a time.

You are told about the text message - which only a HSE hacker could decipher – followed by attempts to book a “slot”.

You are taken on a journey through the day of the jab with all its drama – or lack of drama – ending with a full report of any or no side effects experienced by the storyteller.

Most people I’ve met had little or no side effects apart from yours truly. I was sick for a few days after my first jab and I had a swollen lump in my arm after the second. This is nothing compared with a dose of the deadly virus.

We are grateful to be given a shot – no pun intended – at freedom.

The vaccine has given those of us in Cohort 4, a high-risk category, the opportunity to mix socially, with more confidence and for that we are grateful.

Toilets are occupying my thoughts on these long summer evenings.

Maybe I should clarify that statement by adding that it is the lack of toilets which are causing me sleepless nights. As I stroll through the precincts of Clonmel I am met regularly by citizens who plead with me to highlight this issue.

I have done so in a previous column.

Once again, this time for the exclusive attention of the men in suits. Families arrive in Clonmel’s town centre for a shopping trip.

Is that clear enough, lads?

They start to shop, and inevitably human nature comes calling. With the restaurants, hotels, cafés, and hotels closed, options to “spend a penny” are limited.

So, you decide for the sake of full bladders to next time shop outside of the town centre, where toilets abound.

I was informed that a lady had to let her child…I’ll allow you dear reader to fill in the gap… in a laneway off the town centre.

Now, the powers that be have known for weeks about the reopening, yet they made no provisions for this simple human need.

Just, place a few portable toilets along the quays and show a bit of forward planning for a change. Stop with the excuses and start helping the town centre come back to life after a horrendous year.

This year’s Clonmel Junction Arts Festival has been officially launched.

This year is a significant anniversary, the twentieth.

A stellar lineup of national and local talent has been assembled by Clonmel’s Cliona Maher and her hard-working team.

This year’s festival will be faced with the challenge of Covid, yet Cliona has successfully organised events with that obstacle fully in mind.

The Festival runs from July 3-11.

The lineup looks amazing with something for everyone to enjoy.

In the meantime, I along with my iron bladder will continue strolling the precincts of the town listening to tales of vaccines and toilets. Until next time.