Tipperary TD calls for a collective efforts to combat catalytic converter theft

Deputy Martin Browne has called for a collective effort to combat the theft of catalytic converters.

“The ongoing spate of thefts of catalytic converters is widespread at the moment, and recent thefts

from Ardfinnan, Newcastle and Gortnahoe are the latest examples.

“I raised the problem at the most recent meeting of the Joint Policing Committee in May, only to be

told that in the previous 48 hours, 17 such devices had been stolen across county Tipperary.

“By all accounts, these thefts are continuing in large numbers, with thieves targeting these items for

the particular metals they contain.

“Every time one of these thefts happens, it results in considerable expense and inconvenience for

the people concerned.

“Our gardai are working hard to combat this type of crime, and a number of arrests have been made

in recent times. They are also in contact with scrap dealers to see if they have been offered similar

items for purchase.

“I have raised this with Justice Minster and with the Minister for Communications, Climate Action

and Environment, under whose remit the sale and purchase of scrap metal falls, and have requested

any details they have about this widespread crime.

“I also appeal to all of our citizens to report any unusual activity that may be related to this or any

other type of crime to the gardaí.

“It is only through our collective efforts that we can combat this type of theft.”